Story went 3-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs and an additional run scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

It was the 20th career multi-homer game by Story, who first went yard in the first inning to get Boston on the board. He later got the rout fully underway with his second three-run jack, giving the Red Sox a 9-2 lead in the seventh inning. Although the oft-injured shortstop went just 2-for-15 in March, Story is batting .364 with five long balls, 14 RBI, eight runs scored and two stolen bases across 66 at-bats in the month of April and should be rostered in most fantasy leagues at this point.