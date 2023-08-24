Story went 2-for-5 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Story had hit a skid over the last week, going 2-for-28 with 10 strikeouts over his previous seven games. He still struck out three times Wednesday, but he was a little more productive at the plate. The shortstop is batting .212 with no home runs, four steals, five doubles and three runs scored over 13 contests this year, with his RBI in this game being his first of the campaign. He missed over four months to begin the season while recovering from elbow surgery, so it's not a surprise for him to be scuffling a bit.