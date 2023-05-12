Story (elbow) has been hitting and throwing at Boston's spring training complex in Florida, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story's rehab from an internal bracing procedure of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow has gone well to this point. He's still in the relatively early stages of what will be a long road to recovery, but the infielder has a chance to join the Red Sox in the second half if he progresses as expected.