Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
David Hamilton will step in at shortstop while Story heads to the bench for the first time since April 20 in what appears to be a routine maintenance day. While starting in each of Boston's last 12 games, Story went just 9-for-50 at the dish, dropping his season-long batting average from .318 to .267.
