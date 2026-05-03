Red Sox's Trevor Story: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Story will receive his second consecutive Sunday off after he started in each of the Red Sox's last five games while going 5-for-19 with a double, a walk and an RBI. Andruw Monasterio will fill in for Story at shortstop and will bat fifth.
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