Story went 2-for-3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Story has five multi-hit efforts and five steals over his last 12 games, batting .304 (14-for-46) in that span. The shortstop continues to be effective on the basepaths with 27 steals and has still not gotten caught stealing. He's added a strong .262/.308/.436 slash line with 23 home runs, 89 RBI, 80 runs scored and 25 doubles across 140 contests.