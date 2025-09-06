Story went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Story has made an impact on the basepaths with four steals over his last 10 games. On the year, he's up to 26 steals, and he's yet to get caught. Only Story and Minnesota's Byron Buxton have swiped 20-plus bags without getting caught so far this season. Story has added a .259/.306/.434 slash line with 23 home runs, 88 RBI, 79 runs scored and 24 doubles over 138 contests in his first fully healthy campaign in a Boston uniform.