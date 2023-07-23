Story (elbow) will move to Triple-A Worcester to continue his rehab assignment this week, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Story began a rehab assignment at Double-A Portland on Friday and has gone 2-for-8 with a three-run homer, two runs, two walks and five strikeouts over his first three games. The 30-year-old will likely require several games with the Triple-A club before he's cleared to rejoin the Red Sox, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him activated sometime in early August.