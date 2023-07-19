Story (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Friday at Double-A Portland, MLB.com reports.

The initial plan calls for Story to play five innings at shortstop Friday, then serve as the designated hitter Saturday, followed by another five innings at short Sunday. Boston manager Alex Cora said Story is feeling good physically, both at the plate and in the field, and that the assignment is about building him up. The manager also stressed the organization will not rush Story back despite a desperate need for stability at the shortstop position in the majors. The rehab assignment could last up to 20 days.