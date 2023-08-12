Story will sit Saturday against the Tigers.
Story started four straight games after his return from elbow surgery, appearing twice at shortstop and twice at designated hitter. Those positions will be filled by Pablo Reyes and Justin Turner, respectively, on Saturday, but Story's initial usage suggests the team believes he's already ready for a heavy workload.
