Red Sox manager Alex Cora on Tuesday wouldn't rule out a return this weekend for Story (elbow) if the shortstop says he's ready, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Story is currently slated to play shortstop Tuesday, serve as the designated hitter Wednesday and then return to shortstop Thursday in his first three rehab games at Triple-A Worcester. He has already played three rehab contests at Double-A Portland, going 2-for-8 with a home run. Cora did indicate that Story's timing is off at the plate and they didn't want to rush the infielder back, so a return this weekend might be a bit of a push. It shouldn't be long, though.