The Red Sox activated Story (abdomen) from the 60-day injured list Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports. He is starting at shortstop and batting eighth against the Yankees.

The veteran shortstop has been on the shelf since mid-May after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia, but he's back on the active roster after batting .171 (6-for-35) with 11 strikeouts during a 10-game rehab assignment. Story should reclaim the starting job at shortstop, but his .547 OPS in 41 contests prior to the injury and struggles during the rehab stint don't paint an encouraging picture for his offensive performance down the stretch. Still, he had a .741 OPS with 25 homers and 31 steals in 157 games last year, which was his first 20-20 campaign since 2021.