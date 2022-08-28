Story went 1-for-3 with one run scored in Saturday's 5-1 victory over the Rays.

Story (wrist) rejoined the lineup for the first time since July 12. In ten games prior to his stint on the 10-day injured list, the shortstop hit three homers in 37 at-bats. The 29-year-old is far more productive against lefties with an .842 OPS in 87 plate appearances compared to a .668 OPS in 258 plate appearances facing righties.