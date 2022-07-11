Story went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and three RBI in Sunday's 11-6 win over the Yankees.

The three RBI matched Story's total from his previous 10 contests combined. Story had gotten on base at a poor .222 clip over those 10 games, and even after Sunday's big effort, his slash line sits at a disappointing .225/.294/.430 for the season. Per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, Story will stick in the lineup as Boston's No. 6 hitter in Monday's series opener with the Rays, and he's unlikely to be moved up in the order until he finds sustained success at the plate over an extended period.