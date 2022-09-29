Story is dealing with an illness and is unlikely to play again this season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox hoped to get Story back before the season came to a close, but his illness will prevent him from traveling for Boston's upcoming series in Toronto and only three games remain on the schedule after that, so it's looking likely he will be shut down. Assuming that occurs, the trio of Christian Arroyo, Enrique Hernandez and Yu Chang will hold down the second base spot the rest of the way.