Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story (elbow) will return from the 60-day injured list for Tuesday's game against the Royals, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Over the weekend, Cora noted that Story would remain on assignment at Triple-A Worcester through Thrusday, when his 20-day rehab window would have expired. After further deliberation, however, the Red Sox elected to bring Story back a couple days earlier than expected. The 30-year-old's surgically repaired right elbow showed no ill effects over the course of his 13-game rehab assignment between Worcester and Double-A Portland, as he amassed an 1.117 OPS while walking at a 14.1 percent clip and playing 51 innings in the field. Story is expected to immediately settle in as the Red Sox's everyday shortstop after he played primarily at second base during his first season with the club in 2022.