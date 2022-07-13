Manager Alex Cora said he's hopeful Story (hand) can return to the lineup at some point during the Red Sox's weekend series with the Yankees, implying the second baseman will be on the bench for games Wednesday and Thursday against the Rays, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Story was cleared of any structural damage to his bruised right hand after he was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's loss, but he looks like he'll still be forced to miss at least a couple games due to the injury. Jeter Downs replaced Story on Tuesday and could serve as the Red Sox's primary option at the keystone until Story is cleared to play again.