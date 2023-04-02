Story (elbow) is scheduled to begin a throwing program in two weeks, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Story will begin throwing in the middle of April, and assuming all goes well the infielder will start a hitting program two weeks later. The 30-year-old infielder underwent internal brace surgery in January to repair the UCL in his right elbow, and he's expected to miss at least the first half of the 2023 season. Being able to hit and throw before the end of May suggests he's at least on schedule with that timeline.
