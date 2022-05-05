Story went 2-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI in Wednesday's 10-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Well before Boston's bullpen melted down in the final two innings, Story was the "story" for the Red Sox. He's struggled since Opening Day but has shown recent signs he may be turning the corner. He had a two-hit game Saturday in Baltimore followed by a three-walk effort Sunday. "That was a big day for me, the three walks," Story told Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. "When I can control the strike zone like that and make decisions like that, good things are going to come. I've felt that way for the past week and it has been nice. I know I'm pretty close." Perhaps signing late in spring training has led to a slow start. Story has yet to homer and has a career-high 28.4 K%.