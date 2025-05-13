Story is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Tigers.
Story had started seven games in a row and 40 of 43 games he was available for, but he is hitting .122 with a 35 percent strikeout rate over his last 18 games. David Hamilton, who is batting .180 this year, is starting at shortstop and batting eighth.
