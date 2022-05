Story isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Story has been on a tear recently, slashing .313/.395/.969 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases over the last eight games. He'll get his first breather since April 25, though, and Christian Arroyo will man the keystone and hit sixth in Saturday's matinee.