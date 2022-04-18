Story is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The Red Sox will kick off their first game of the week and final game of their series with Minnesota at 11:10 a.m. ET, so Story's absence from the lineup merely looks to be the result of the quick turnaround. The 29-year-old also recently overcame a bout with a non-COVID-19-related illness and made starts in four of the past five days, going a collective 5-for-16 at the plate. Christian Arroyo will step in for Story at second base.