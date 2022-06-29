Story is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Since he's started in every game for Boston dating back to June 10, Story's absence from the lineup may just be maintenance-related. With the Red Sox off the schedule Thursday before returning to action Friday for the start of a three-game series with the Cubs, Story will effectively get two straight days off. Yolmer Sanchez will start at second base in place of Story, who went 2-for-7 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in the first two contests in Toronto.