Story went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 12-1 rout of the Yankees.

The shortstop got the Red Sox on the board with a two-run double in the third inning before launching his 20th homer of the season in the fifth, a solo shot off Will Warren. It's the first time since he left Colorado after the 2021 campaign that Story has reached the 20-homer plateau, and the blast gave him his fourth 20-20 season. His next long ball will be the 200th of his career.