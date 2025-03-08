Story went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against Miami.
These were the first two homers this spring for Story, and five of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases. He's served as Boston's cleanup hitter in six of seven Grapefruit League starts.
