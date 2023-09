Story went 0-for-4 in Friday's 13-2 loss to the Royals.

Story continues to slump as the calendar flips to September. The shortstop has one hit in his last 20 at-bats and is 7-for-57 (.123) with a 35.0 K% over the last 14 games. While the Red Sox's playoff chances dim amid a five-game losing streak, the team may want the veteran to get as many at-bats as possible after missing the first four months of the season.