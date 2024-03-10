Story (neck) will start at shortstop and bat third in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

He'll be manning shortstop for the second time in as many days, after playing four innings while going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in his return to the lineup for Saturday's 4-0 win over the Rays. Story had missed the previous two days of action with neck tightness, but his ability to get back in the lineup quickly on consecutive days suggests his health is no longer in a concern.