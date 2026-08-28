Story (sports hernia) remains with Triple-A Worcester on his rehab assignment Friday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Though he is scheduled for a day off Friday, Story will stay with Worcester rather than rejoin the Red Sox for their series this weekend against the Yankees. Boston will return home to host the Mariners on Monday, and that could be the day the Red Sox are eyeing for Story's return. Out since mid-May following sports hernia surgery, Story is 5-for-32 with a 1:10 BB:K in his first nine rehab games.