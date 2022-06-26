Story went 2-for-6 with a stolen base and two RBI in a 8-3 win Sunday in Cleveland.

Story singled and stole his 10th base in the second and added a two-run single in the sixth. The stolen base gives him double-digit steals and homers for the fifth consecutive season. While his .227/.304/.414 is not what Boston had in mind when they signed him to a $140 million contract in the offseason, his counting stats are fairly good and he's on pace to hit over 20 homers, drive in 100 runs and steal more than 20 bases.