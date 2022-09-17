site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-trevor-story-still-not-starting-853416 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Trevor Story: Still not starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Story (heel) isn't starting Saturday against the Royals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Story continues to deal with a heel issue and will be excluded from the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Christian Arroyo is starting at the keystone and batting fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read