Story went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday.

Story picked up his 14th home run of the season, and his second over the past two games, by driving an offering from Jeffrey Springs deep to left center. The 29-year-old second baseman also struck out three times on the night. His performance is representative of his season at large. Story has a solid home run total which is marred by strikeouts. He is striking out at a 30.9% rate and is only slashing .224/.297/.427 on the year despite being a career .268 hitter.