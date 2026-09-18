Story went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

Story's eighth-inning blast gave the Red Sox their only lead of the day, and it held up for a win. The shortstop is surging late in the season, hitting safely in 15 of his last 16 games. He's batted .349 (22-for-63) in that span, which coincides with his return from a sports hernia. This was his first homer since he came off the injured list. Story is batting .246 with a .635 OPS, four long balls, 28 RBI, 22 runs scored, 14 doubles and five stolen bases across 57 contests this season.