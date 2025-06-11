Red Sox's Trevor Story: Swats home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Story went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rays.
Story took Ryan Pepiot deep to left field in the sixth to give the Red Sox some insurance and put them up 3-1. He's now posted multiple hits in four straight games, which includes two homers and eight RBI. In June, he's slashing .343/.395/.571 and his 11 RBI this month leads the American League.
