Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Story (wrist) has resumed swinging a bat, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The team isn't yet providing a timeline for Story's return from the 10-day injured list, but his ability to start swinging again is the first sign of progress for the second baseman since he was diagnosed in late July with a hairline fracture of his right wrist. Until Story remains on the shelf with the wrist injury, Christian Arroyo will serve as the Red Sox's primary option at the keystone.

