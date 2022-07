Story (hand) swung a bat Sunday for the first time sustaining a hand injury that landed him on the injured list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Story is eligible to return from the injured list, but he's not yet ready to play in a game. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said they'll see how the infielder responds Monday and hopefully activate him at some point during the week. Cora added that a rehab assignment is being discussed but no firm decision has been made.