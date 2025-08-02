Story went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Story came around to score the tying run in the seventh inning after drawing a walk and swiping second. The shortstop has been driving the ball over his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits, seven RBI, six runs scored and two steals during that stretch. On the season, he's slashing .251/.293/.418 with 17 homers, 65 RBI, 57 runs scored and 18 steals across 438 plate appearances.