Story is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Story went 1-for-3 with a run scored in his return from the injured list Saturday, but he'll step out of the lineup for the series finale versus Tampa Bay. Christian Arroyo will start at the keystone and bat sixth Sunday.
