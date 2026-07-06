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Red Sox's Trevor Story: Taking part in full activities

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Red Sox announced June 28 that Story (sports hernia) is taking part in full baseball activities, MLB.com reports.

Story hasn't yet been cleared to do every activity at 100 percent intensity, so until he reaches that benchmark in his recovery from sports hernia surgery, he won't be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. The 33-year-old shortstop previously said that he expected to miss around eight weeks after undergoing surgery May 21, so he may have a shot at returning from the 60-day injured list at some point shortly after the All-Star break.

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