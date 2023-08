Story went 4-for-4 with three doubles, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's victory over the Tigers.

It was a huge day for Story, who's now 7-for-11(.636) with four doubles and three steals over his last four games. Overall, the 30-year-old shortstop is batting .368 (7-for-19) with a .979 OPS across 20 plate appearances since returning from the IL on Aug. 9. Story could certainly provide some value down the stretch while batting in the middle of Boston's lineup.