Story (wrist) went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a second run scored for Double-A Portland on Thursday.

Story was a triple shy of the cycle in his second rehab game for the Sea Dogs. He started at second base and played seven innings in the field and has yet to play nine innings. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the second baseman will return to Boston on Friday for evaluation, per Christopher Smith of MassLive.com, but that manager added Story will not be activated then.