Story went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's loss against the Orioles.

Story's three hits Saturday matched his total from the previous 38 at-bats (11 contests) while the stolen base was his second in three games. Since returning from the injured list Aug. 8, the 30-year-old shortstop is batting .190 with one home run, seven RBI, seven runs and seven steals across 105 plate appearances.