Story (elbow) is throwing from 160-170 feet, MLB.com reports.

Story will continue to work out at Fenway Park during the All-Star break and is optimistic about beginning a rehab assignment shortly after the break. "I'm almost there," Story said. "I think we'll have a rehab assignment pretty quick after the All-Star break, not exactly sure when." The rehab assignment can be a maximum of 20 days, and Red Sox expect him back at some point during August.