Story went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Story doubled in Boston's first run in the first inning then singled in the game-tying run in the seventh. After a slow start, going 1-for-13 through the season's first three games, Story's bat has come alive. He's hit in three straight (6-for-13) with three doubles and four RBI.