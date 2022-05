Story went 4-for-4 with three home runs, seven RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base Thursday against the Mariners.

Story blasted a pair of two-run homers and a three-run shot to bring his total on the season to five. Overshadowed by his powerful performance, Story also swiped his fifth bag of the campaign and has yet to be caught. He raised his OPS over 100 points with the effort but still owns a disappointing .230/.317/.413 line across 145 plate appearances for the season.