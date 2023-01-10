Story underwent an internal bracing procedure on the UCL in his right elbow Monday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The procedure is an alternative to Tommy John surgery and should carry a shorter recovery time, though Story is nonetheless still expected to miss time. The Red Sox have yet to announce when they expect him back, though players typically take four to six months to return from the surgery, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. That indicates Story could return to game action sometime between mid-May and mid-July. The timing is particularly bad for the Red Sox, as Story had been expected to slide back to shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. Enrique Hernandez may be asked to step into the middle infield, though that would create a new hole in center field.