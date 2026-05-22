Red Sox's Trevor Story: Undergoes surgery for sports hernia

Story underwent surgery to repair a sports hernia Thursday and will be sidelined 6-to-10 weeks, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reports.

Story was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend and was seeking medical opinions for his hernia. He's opted for surgery and will miss far more than the minimum 10 days required on the injured list. Andruw Monasterio and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have been handling shortstop duties in Story's absence this week and will likely continue to do so for the next month-plus. In 41 games this season, Story has slashed an unimpressive .206/.244/.303 with three home runs, 19 RBI, 16 runs scored, four stolen bases and an 8:57 BB:K across 176 plate appearances.