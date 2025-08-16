Story went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

A listless Red Sox offense managed to eke out a win on three hits, as Story's bases-loaded, walk-off single secured the win. Earlier in the game, he stole his 21st base in 21 attempts, which set a new franchise record for consecutive stolen base attempts without being thrown out. Story is on a roll right now, slashing .345/.415/.586 with three home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI, four steals and 16 runs over the last 15 contests.