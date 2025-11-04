Story will remain with the Red Sox after choosing not to opt out of the two years and $50 million left on his contract, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Story is owed $25 million each of the next two seasons and the Red Sox have a $25 million club option or $5 million buyout on him for 2028. He might have been able to get more than that on the open market, but Story -- who will turn 33 later this month -- has opted to stay put. Story slashed .263/.308/.433 with 25 home runs and 31 stolen bases over 157 regular-season games for Boston in 2025.