Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Story (elbow) will remain on his rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester until his 20-day window expires Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Story hasn't experienced any reported setbacks with his surgically-repaired elbow since he began the rehab assignment July 21, but the Red Sox want to give the 30-year-old as much time as possible to knock off the rust both at the plate and in the field. Between stints with Worcester and Double-A Portland, Story has posted a .967 OPS over 12 games, and he's also logged 44 total innings at shortstop. If Story is activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday as anticipated, he'll step back in as Boston's everyday shortstop, though Cora could deploy him as a designated hitter once or twice a week in an effort to ease him back into the mix.