Story (elbow) started work with a plyometric ball in preparation to begin a throwing program within the next two weeks, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Story is 12 weeks removed from an internal bracing procedure, which is a modified version of Tommy John surgery designed to repair and reinforce the elbow ligaments. He's been running to keep in shape and has now added the plyo ball, which is a rubber ball that will build arm strength before Story cuts loss with a baseball. In addition to running and plyo ball work, Story has been taking grounders without throwing every other day. He's at least a few months away from returning.